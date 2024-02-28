Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 8.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.47B, closed the last trade at $73.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The MDLZ stock price is -7.47% off its 52-week high price of $78.59 and 16.93% above the 52-week low of $60.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 million shares.
Sporting -0.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MDLZ stock price touched $73.13 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Mondelez International Inc. shares have moved 0.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have changed -2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.
Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Mondelez International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.34%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.
13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.18 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $9.17 billion and $8.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.20% for the current quarter and 5.50% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.73% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.43%.
MDLZ Dividends
Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.62 at a share yield of 2.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.