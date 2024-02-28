Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 8.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.47B, closed the last trade at $73.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The MDLZ stock price is -7.47% off its 52-week high price of $78.59 and 16.93% above the 52-week low of $60.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 million shares.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MDLZ stock price touched $73.13 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Mondelez International Inc. shares have moved 0.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have changed -2.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.