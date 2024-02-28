Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.22B, closed the recent trade at $145.40 per share which meant it gained $13.91 on the day or 10.58% during that session. The GTLS stock price is -26.99% off its 52-week high price of $184.65 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $101.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 680.51K shares.

Sporting 10.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GTLS stock price touched $145.40 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, Chart Industries Inc shares have moved 6.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) have changed 21.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.45.

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chart Industries Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 41.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 113.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $441.4 million and $537.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 148.00% for the current quarter and 98.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.56% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 82.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.80%.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.23% with a share float percentage of 122.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chart Industries Inc having a total of 591 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.34 million shares worth more than $784.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 4.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $732.45 million and represent 11.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $314.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.33 million shares of worth $195.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.