Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR Shares Are Down 73.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.58B, closed the last trade at $21.61 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The GGAL stock price is -6.29% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 56.96% above the 52-week low of $9.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Sporting -4.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GGAL stock price touched $21.61 or saw a rise of 7.21%. Year-to-date, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares have moved 25.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) have changed 1.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.