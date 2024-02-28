Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Shares Have Declined -10.31% Year To Date

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 4.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.00B, closed the last trade at $4.35 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The GGB stock price is -38.85% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 5.52% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.79 million shares.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting 2.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GGB stock price touched $4.35 or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. ADR shares have moved -10.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE:GGB) have changed -2.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.