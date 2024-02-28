Gamestop Corporation (GME): What Is Good About Stock?

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.38 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.36B, closed the recent trade at $14.27 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The GME stock price is -93.76% off its 52-week high price of $27.65 and 17.17% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GME stock price touched $14.27 or saw a rise of 0.35%. Year-to-date, Gamestop Corporation shares have moved -18.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) have changed -3.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.98.