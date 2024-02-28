Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has a beta value of -0.83 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $905.12M, closed the last trade at $12.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -11.92% off its 52-week high price of $13.99 and 81.52% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Sporting -1.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FUSN stock price touched $12.50 or saw a rise of 10.65%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 30.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 14.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 285.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.00%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 24.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $140k and $28k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 192.90% for the current quarter and -28.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -118.51% over the past 5 years.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.21% with a share float percentage of 97.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 10.63 million shares worth more than $49.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.62 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $8.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $5.02 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.