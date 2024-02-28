FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 3.07% Stock Price Incline

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.71M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.07% during that session. The FREY stock price is -501.19% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 27.98% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting 3.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FREY stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery Inc. shares have moved -10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) have changed 27.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.