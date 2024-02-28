FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Gain 6.55%, Marking Win By Bears

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.20M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.55% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -2483.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.30 and 30.56% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting 6.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FOXO stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc shares have moved 11.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have changed 27.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.