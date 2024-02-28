Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Surprises Wall Street With 27.93% Stock Price Gain

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.34M, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 27.93% during that session. The ELEV stock price is -58.76% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 90.3% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 million shares.
Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information
Sporting 27.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ELEV stock price touched $3.71 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Elevation Oncology Inc shares have moved 590.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) have changed 34.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.
Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Elevation Oncology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 375.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.61%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.00% and 59.70% for the next quarter.
ELEV Dividends
Elevation Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.88% with a share float percentage of 94.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elevation Oncology Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $6.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 9.44% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is venBio Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.43 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $1.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.