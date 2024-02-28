Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ELEV) Surprises Wall Street With 27.93% Stock Price Gain

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.34M, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 27.93% during that session. The ELEV stock price is -58.76% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 90.3% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 million shares.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Sporting 27.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ELEV stock price touched $3.71 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Elevation Oncology Inc shares have moved 590.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) have changed 34.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.