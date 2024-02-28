Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Surprises Wall Street With -2.69% Stock Price Loss

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33B, closed the recent trade at $28.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -2.69% during that session. The BROS stock price is -21.6% off its 52-week high price of $35.18 and 21.64% above the 52-week low of $22.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Sporting -2.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BROS stock price touched $28.93 or saw a rise of 3.79%. Year-to-date, Dutch Bros Inc shares have moved -8.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) have changed 4.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.33.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dutch Bros Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.00%, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.48 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 3.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.70%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.86% with a share float percentage of 85.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dutch Bros Inc having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TSG Consumer Partners LP with over 46.55 million shares worth more than $1.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, TSG Consumer Partners LP held 65.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $226.89 million and represent 11.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 1.6 million shares of worth $46.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $39.23 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.