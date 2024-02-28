CRH Plc (CRH) Slumps -0.20%, A Loss For Bears

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.06B, closed the recent trade at $78.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The CRH stock price is -1.65% off its 52-week high price of $79.50 and 40.24% above the 52-week low of $46.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

Sporting -0.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRH stock price touched $78.21 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, CRH Plc shares have moved 13.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) have changed 10.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

CRH Plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRH Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.83%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.69 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 29.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.63%.

CRH Dividends

CRH Plc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 2.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.97% with a share float percentage of 73.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CRH Plc having a total of 1,028 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.28 million shares worth more than $572.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 5.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.44 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 5.14 million shares of worth $286.24 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $138.81 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.