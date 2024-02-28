Could Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.44M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 57.11% during that session. The RBOT stock price is -440.74% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.66K shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Sporting 57.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RBOT stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Vicarious Surgical Inc shares have moved 47.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) have changed 31.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.12.