Could HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.95B, closed the recent trade at $38.79 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The HSBC stock price is -9.49% off its 52-week high price of $42.47 and 16.47% above the 52-week low of $32.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HSBC stock price touched $38.79 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, HSBC Holdings plc ADR shares have moved -4.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE:HSBC) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.