Could General Electric Co. (GE)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 5.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $167.59B, closed the last trade at $153.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -0.50% during that session. The GE stock price is -0.77% off its 52-week high price of $155.18 and 45.85% above the 52-week low of $83.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.91 million shares.

Sporting -0.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GE stock price touched $153.99 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, General Electric Co. shares have moved 20.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) have changed 17.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Electric Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.21%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 137.00% and 51.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.38 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.49 billion and $16.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and 5.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 62.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.41%.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.13% with a share float percentage of 76.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Co. having a total of 2,426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 92.56 million shares worth more than $10.17 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 87.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.64 billion and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 37.12 million shares of worth $4.1 billion while later fund manager owns 33.98 million shares of worth $3.73 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.