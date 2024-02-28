Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Shares Are Down -8.38% YTD

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the recent trade at $18.92 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The YOU stock price is -66.91% off its 52-week high price of $31.58 and 21.46% above the 52-week low of $14.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YOU stock price touched $18.92 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Clear Secure Inc shares have moved -8.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) have changed -7.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.87.