Boeing Co. (BA) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.23B, closed the recent trade at $205.25 per share which meant it gained $3.85 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The BA stock price is -30.35% off its 52-week high price of $267.54 and 14.13% above the 52-week low of $176.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 million shares.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BA stock price touched $205.25 or saw a fall of -0.56%. Year-to-date, Boeing Co. shares have moved -21.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) have changed 0.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.