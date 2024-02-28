BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 6.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.83% during that session. The BB stock price is -112.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 5.9% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.91 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting 3.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BB stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved -23.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed -7.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.