Biohaven Ltd (BHVN): What Are The Positives?

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 4.20 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26B, closed the last trade at $47.66 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 3.20% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -6.34% off its 52-week high price of $50.68 and 74.09% above the 52-week low of $12.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 3.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BHVN stock price touched $47.66 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Ltd shares have moved 11.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 6.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.39.