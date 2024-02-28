Biohaven Ltd (BHVN): What Are The Positives?

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 4.20 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26B, closed the last trade at $47.66 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 3.20% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -6.34% off its 52-week high price of $50.68 and 74.09% above the 52-week low of $12.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.
Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information
Sporting 3.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BHVN stock price touched $47.66 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Ltd shares have moved 11.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 6.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.39.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Biohaven Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 147.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.06%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.50% and -35.00% for the next quarter.
BHVN Dividends
Biohaven Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 12.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.41% with a share float percentage of 104.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Ltd having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stifel Financial Corporation with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $134.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Stifel Financial Corporation held 8.23% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 5.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.18 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $42.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $29.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.