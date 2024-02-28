Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.59M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The BETR stock price is -12482.0% off its 52-week high price of $62.91 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information
The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BETR stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares have moved -38.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have changed -15.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -57.98% over the past 6 months.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 16.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.87% with a share float percentage of 48.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Home & Finance Holding Co. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Simplicity Solutions, LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Simplicity Solutions, LLC held 12.78% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sanders Morris Harris LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23950.0 and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.