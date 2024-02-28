Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.59M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The BETR stock price is -12482.0% off its 52-week high price of $62.91 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BETR stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares have moved -38.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have changed -15.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.