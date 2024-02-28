Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Stellantis N.V (STLA) tumbled -0.04%

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.54B, closed the last trade at $26.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The STLA stock price is -2.18% off its 52-week high price of $26.73 and 42.39% above the 52-week low of $15.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.46 million shares.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STLA stock price touched $26.16 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V shares have moved 12.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) have changed 23.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.