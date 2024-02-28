Bears Are Back On The Defensive As RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) tumbled -1.75%

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.97B, closed the recent trade at $1.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The RLX stock price is -52.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 29.44% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.38 million shares.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RLX stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -1.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed 7.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.