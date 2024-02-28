Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Shares Are Up 10.79% So Far This Year

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $442.29M, closed the recent trade at $17.25 per share which meant it gained $5.1 on the day or 41.98% during that session. The BAND stock price is -1.45% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 45.86% above the 52-week low of $9.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 300.84K shares.

Sporting 41.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BAND stock price touched $17.25 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, Bandwidth Inc shares have moved 19.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have changed 17.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.96.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Bandwidth Inc (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bandwidth Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.07%, compared to -3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.10% and 340.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.06 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $151.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $156.97 million and $133.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.90% for the current quarter and 14.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 88.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.80%.

BAND Dividends

Bandwidth Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.59% with a share float percentage of 80.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bandwidth Inc having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.84 million shares worth more than $38.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.66 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $8.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $7.8 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.