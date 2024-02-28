Azitra Inc (AZTR) Estimation And Forecast

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.25M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it 1.13% during that session. The AZTR stock price is -1818.52% off its 52-week high price of $5.18 and 25.93% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.26K shares.

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AZTR stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Azitra Inc shares have moved -70.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) have changed -80.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 36090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.