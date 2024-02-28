Azitra Inc (AZTR) Estimation And Forecast

Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.25M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it 1.13% during that session. The AZTR stock price is -1818.52% off its 52-week high price of $5.18 and 25.93% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.26K shares.
Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) trade information
Sporting 1.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AZTR stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Azitra Inc shares have moved -70.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR) have changed -80.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 36090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.
Azitra Inc (AZTR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -89.15% over the past 6 months.
AZTR Dividends
Azitra Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Azitra Inc (AMEX:AZTR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.18% with a share float percentage of 28.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azitra Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Precept Management LLC with over 50000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Precept Management LLC held 0.41% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 29000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.