ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Investors To Make Money Again

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.02M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -19.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 49.0% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information
Sporting 5.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATAI stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved 41.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 16.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.39%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 19.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.10%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter.
ATAI Dividends
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.02% with a share float percentage of 31.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATAI Life Sciences N.V. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $4.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.48% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $1.01 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.