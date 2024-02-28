ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Investors To Make Money Again

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.02M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -19.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 49.0% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATAI stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved 41.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 16.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.