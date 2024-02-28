An In-Depth Look At British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI)

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.31B, closed the recent trade at $29.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -1.29% during that session. The BTI stock price is -29.36% off its 52-week high price of $38.46 and 4.64% above the 52-week low of $28.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.18 million shares.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting -1.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTI stock price touched $29.73 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have moved 1.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have changed -0.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.