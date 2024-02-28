An Analysis Of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 8.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.17B, closed the last trade at $48.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The SLB stock price is -28.19% off its 52-week high price of $62.12 and 11.82% above the 52-week low of $42.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.89 million shares.

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLB stock price touched $48.46 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Schlumberger Ltd. shares have moved -6.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) have changed -8.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schlumberger Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.79%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.00% and 18.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.7 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $7.74 billion and $8.1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.40% for the current quarter and 12.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 18.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.70%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.02 at a share yield of 2.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.61% with a share float percentage of 83.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schlumberger Ltd. having a total of 2,012 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 129.12 million shares worth more than $6.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 106.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.25 billion and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 44.45 million shares of worth $2.18 billion while later fund manager owns 34.6 million shares of worth $2.04 billion as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.