An Analysis Of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $819.78M, closed the recent trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The FSM stock price is -57.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 3.37% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FSM stock price touched $2.67 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -30.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -14.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.