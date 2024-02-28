An Analysis Of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $819.78M, closed the recent trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The FSM stock price is -57.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 3.37% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information
Sporting -0.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FSM stock price touched $2.67 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -30.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -14.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.33%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400.00% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.
FSM Dividends
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.85% with a share float percentage of 45.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 29.9 million shares worth more than $96.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.76% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 7.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.54 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 15.48 million shares of worth $42.1 million while later fund manager owns 11.91 million shares of worth $32.4 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.89% of company’s outstanding stock.