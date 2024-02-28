Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.59M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The USAS stock price is -185.71% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.20K shares.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the USAS stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have moved -17.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) have changed -4.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.