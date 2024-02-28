Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Is Down -5.35%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the recent trade at $14.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -5.35% during that session. The ATEC stock price is -31.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.14 and 40.36% above the 52-week low of $8.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.
Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information
Sporting -5.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATEC stock price touched $14.52 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, Alphatec Holdings Inc shares have moved -3.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have changed -12.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.5.
Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Alphatec Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.06%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 46.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.54 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $109.11 million and $116.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.60% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 50.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.
ATEC Dividends
Alphatec Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.