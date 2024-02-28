Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Is Down -5.35%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the recent trade at $14.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -5.35% during that session. The ATEC stock price is -31.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.14 and 40.36% above the 52-week low of $8.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Sporting -5.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATEC stock price touched $14.52 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, Alphatec Holdings Inc shares have moved -3.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have changed -12.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.5.