AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.05%

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.83M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The ALVR stock price is -874.32% off its 52-week high price of $7.21 and 16.22% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALVR stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, AlloVir Inc shares have moved 8.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) have changed 3.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.