Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83B, closed the recent trade at $5.91 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The AEG stock price is -3.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.12 and 31.98% above the 52-week low of $4.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.
Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) trade information
Sporting 1.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AEG stock price touched $5.91. Year-to-date, Aegon Ltd. shares have moved 2.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) have changed -0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.
Aegon Ltd. (AEG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aegon Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.
AEG Dividends
Aegon Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 4.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.64% with a share float percentage of 8.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon Ltd. having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 126.02 million shares worth more than $638.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 6.21% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 16.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.64 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 98.61 million shares of worth $499.97 million while later fund manager owns 6.19 million shares of worth $31.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.