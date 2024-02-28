Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83B, closed the recent trade at $5.91 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.64% during that session. The AEG stock price is -3.55% off its 52-week high price of $6.12 and 31.98% above the 52-week low of $4.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Sporting 1.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AEG stock price touched $5.91. Year-to-date, Aegon Ltd. shares have moved 2.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) have changed -0.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.