Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 49.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35M, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 131.30% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -642.57% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 62.38% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.79K shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Sporting 131.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADIL stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 17.55%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 8.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 114.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed 62.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.