A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the recent trade at $12.92 per share which meant it lost -$2.12 on the day or -14.10% during that session. The WRBY stock price is -27.63% off its 52-week high price of $16.49 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $9.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Sporting -14.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WRBY stock price touched $12.92 or saw a rise of 15.28%. Year-to-date, Warby Parker Inc shares have moved -8.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have changed -1.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.13.