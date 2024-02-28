A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.89B, closed the last trade at $76.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The ON stock price is -44.67% off its 52-week high price of $111.35 and 20.14% above the 52-week low of $61.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.30 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ON stock price touched $76.97 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have moved -7.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) have changed 7.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.