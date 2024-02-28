A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.89B, closed the last trade at $76.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The ON stock price is -44.67% off its 52-week high price of $111.35 and 20.14% above the 52-week low of $61.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.30 million shares.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information
Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ON stock price touched $76.97 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have moved -7.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) have changed 7.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.73%, compared to -10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.80% and -24.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.80%.
26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.85 billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.83 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 billion and $2.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.70% for the current quarter and -12.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -17.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.61%.
ON Dividends
ON Semiconductor Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.