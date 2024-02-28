A Detailed Analysis Of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 4.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.57B, closed the last trade at $21.97 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The FTI stock price is -3.69% off its 52-week high price of $22.78 and 45.2% above the 52-week low of $12.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.02 million shares.

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FTI stock price touched $21.97 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 9.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 6.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 153.33%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 billion and $1.97 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.10% for the current quarter and 9.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 161.04% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 100.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.73 million shares worth more than $743.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 35.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $594.48 million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 14.79 million shares of worth $245.76 million while later fund manager owns 7.0 million shares of worth $116.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.