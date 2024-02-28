-7.37% Fall Drives Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.38M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -7.37% during that session. The CMPX stock price is -126.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 34.66% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 518.79K shares.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Sporting -7.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CMPX stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Compass Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 12.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) have changed 26.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.