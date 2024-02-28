58.83% Gain Drives vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.54M, closed the recent trade at $13.50 per share which meant it gained $5.0 on the day or 58.83% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -193.33% off its 52-week high price of $39.60 and 45.33% above the 52-week low of $7.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.23K shares.
vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information
Sporting 58.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VTVT stock price touched $13.50 or saw a rise of 10.48%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 17.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed 65.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 43220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.
VTVT Dividends
vTv Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 65.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.37% with a share float percentage of 9.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with vTv Therapeutics Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Samsara BioCapital, LLC with over 40888.0 shares worth more than $0.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Samsara BioCapital, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 23519.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 15626.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 7628.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.