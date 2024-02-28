58.83% Gain Drives vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.54M, closed the recent trade at $13.50 per share which meant it gained $5.0 on the day or 58.83% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -193.33% off its 52-week high price of $39.60 and 45.33% above the 52-week low of $7.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.23K shares.

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Sporting 58.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VTVT stock price touched $13.50 or saw a rise of 10.48%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 17.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 55.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed 65.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 43220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.