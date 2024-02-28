-1.45 Fall Turns Dow Inc (DOW) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.94B, closed the recent trade at $55.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The DOW stock price is -5.95% off its 52-week high price of $58.75 and 14.77% above the 52-week low of $47.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 million shares.

Sporting -1.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DOW stock price touched $55.45 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Dow Inc shares have moved 1.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) have changed 2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Dow Inc (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dow Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.29%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.74 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $11.85 billion and $11.27 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.30% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 35.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.52%.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.10 at a share yield of 3.79%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.02% with a share float percentage of 66.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dow Inc having a total of 1,984 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 61.84 million shares worth more than $3.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 47.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 22.09 million shares of worth $1.18 billion while later fund manager owns 16.84 million shares of worth $896.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.