0.70 Gain Turns Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 4.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.38B, closed the last trade at $56.11 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The MNST stock price is -7.77% off its 52-week high price of $60.47 and 16.0% above the 52-week low of $47.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.41 million shares.

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNST stock price touched $56.11 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Monster Beverage Corp. shares have moved -2.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) have changed 1.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monster Beverage Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.29%, compared to 24.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.70% and 13.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.51 billion and $1.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.00% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 40.54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.81%.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.12% with a share float percentage of 94.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monster Beverage Corp. having a total of 1,379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 63.49 million shares worth more than $3.65 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.06 billion and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 22.88 million shares of worth $1.31 billion while later fund manager owns 18.19 million shares of worth $1.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.