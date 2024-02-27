Workday Inc (WDAY) Drops -2.19%, Marking Lose By Bears

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.03B, closed the recent trade at $300.48 per share which meant it lost -$6.73 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The WDAY stock price is -3.59% off its 52-week high price of $311.28 and 42.07% above the 52-week low of $174.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

Sporting -2.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WDAY stock price touched $300.48 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Workday Inc shares have moved 8.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have changed 4.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Workday Inc (WDAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workday Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.96%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.70% and 12.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 14.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.64%.

WDAY Dividends

Workday Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 23 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.76% with a share float percentage of 94.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workday Inc having a total of 1,455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 14.45 million shares worth more than $4.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.02 billion and represent 8.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.10% shares in the company for having 6.44 million shares of worth $1.94 billion while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $1.08 billion as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.