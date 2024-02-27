Will Maplebear Inc. (CART) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) has seen 4.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.79B, closed the last trade at $31.39 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 2.62% during that session. The CART stock price is -36.83% off its 52-week high price of $42.95 and 29.5% above the 52-week low of $22.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 million shares.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Sporting 2.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CART stock price touched $31.39 or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Maplebear Inc. shares have moved 33.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) have changed 22.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.