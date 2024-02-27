Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Future Potential?

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 31.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.08B, closed the last trade at $41.34 per share which meant it gained $6.54 on the day or 18.79% during that session. The LI stock price is -14.49% off its 52-week high price of $47.33 and 49.69% above the 52-week low of $20.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.62 million shares.

Sporting 18.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LI stock price touched $41.34 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc ADR shares have moved 10.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) have changed 49.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.59.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li Auto Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11,600.00%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 625.00% and 141.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 161.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.48 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.55 billion and $2.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.60% for the current quarter and 108.90% for the next.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.68% with a share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc ADR having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) with over 12.55 million shares worth more than $440.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.82 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 4.01 million shares of worth $167.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $88.68 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.