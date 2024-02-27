Why Should You Add Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) To Your Portfolio?

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 5.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the recent trade at $40.00 per share which meant it gained $24.9 on the day or 164.90% during that session. The JANX stock price is 55.02% off its 52-week high price of $17.99 and 85.88% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.24K shares.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information

Sporting 164.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JANX stock price touched $40.00 or saw a fall of -0.55%. Year-to-date, Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 272.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 301.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) have changed 328.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.31.