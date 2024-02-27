Why Should You Add Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) To Your Portfolio?

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 5.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the recent trade at $40.00 per share which meant it gained $24.9 on the day or 164.90% during that session. The JANX stock price is 55.02% off its 52-week high price of $17.99 and 85.88% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.24K shares.
Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information
Sporting 164.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JANX stock price touched $40.00 or saw a fall of -0.55%. Year-to-date, Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 272.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 301.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) have changed 328.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.31.
Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 263.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.90%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $590k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $750k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.85 million and $2.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -79.30% for the current quarter and -63.40% for the next.
JANX Dividends
Janux Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 111.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Janux Therapeutics Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.17 million shares worth more than $384.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 19.85% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.19 million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $31.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $27.45 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.