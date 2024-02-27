Why Should You Add Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) To Your Portfolio?

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The TV stock price is -56.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 42.09% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information
Sporting -1.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TV stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 13.19%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares have moved 8.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) have changed 23.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.19.
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 110.68%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.90%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 109.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.10%.
TV Dividends
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 3.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.78% with a share float percentage of 41.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa SAB ADR having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 65.01 million shares worth more than $333.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Fpr Partners Llc, with the holding of over 31.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.93 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.55% shares in the company for having 46.38 million shares of worth $237.93 million while later fund manager owns 9.67 million shares of worth $49.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.