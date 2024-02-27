Why Should You Add Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) To Your Portfolio?

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The TV stock price is -56.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 42.09% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Sporting -1.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TV stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 13.19%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares have moved 8.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) have changed 23.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.19.