Why Invest In Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Stock?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 6.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.57M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 19.43% during that session. The STRC stock price is -245.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.35 and 68.25% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.66K shares.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Sporting 19.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STRC stock price touched $1.26 or saw a fall of -5.88%. Year-to-date, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares have moved 74.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 129.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) have changed 136.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.