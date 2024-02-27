Why Invest In Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Stock?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 6.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.57M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 19.43% during that session. The STRC stock price is -245.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.35 and 68.25% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.66K shares.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information
Sporting 19.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STRC stock price touched $1.26 or saw a fall of -5.88%. Year-to-date, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares have moved 74.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 129.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) have changed 136.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 21.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.10%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.12 million and $2.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -83.70% for the current quarter and 575.10% for the next.
STRC Dividends
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 48.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.97% with a share float percentage of 28.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Steel Partners Holdings, LP held 2.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.