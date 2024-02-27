Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Aclarion Inc (ACON)?

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.68% during that session. The ACON stock price is -11052.94% off its 52-week high price of $37.92 and 20.59% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Sporting -4.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACON stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 80.35%. Year-to-date, Aclarion Inc shares have moved -89.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -79.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) have changed -88.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.