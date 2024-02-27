Why Acquire Shares Of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 17.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the recent trade at $13.32 per share which meant it gained $3.07 on the day or 29.95% during that session. The HIMS stock price is 7.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.34 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.80 million shares.

Sporting 29.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HIMS stock price touched $13.32 or saw a rise of 4.24%. Year-to-date, Hims & Hers Health Inc shares have moved 49.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) have changed 51.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hims & Hers Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 95.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.85 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $270.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $190.77 million and $204.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.60% for the current quarter and 31.80% for the next.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 06 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.64% with a share float percentage of 73.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hims & Hers Health Inc having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.7 million shares worth more than $128.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.33 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $42.49 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $34.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.