When PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Will Be A Good Investment?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.59M, closed the recent trade at $6.03 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The PDSB stock price is -70.32% off its 52-week high price of $10.27 and 36.98% above the 52-week low of $3.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584.99K shares.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information
Sporting 8.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PDSB stock price touched $6.03 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have moved 21.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have changed 9.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.32.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.70%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.30% and -37.50% for the next quarter.
PDSB Dividends
PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.02% with a share float percentage of 28.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDS Biotechnology Corporation having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $8.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.61% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.17 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $4.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $3.71 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.