When PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Will Be A Good Investment?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.59M, closed the recent trade at $6.03 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The PDSB stock price is -70.32% off its 52-week high price of $10.27 and 36.98% above the 52-week low of $3.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584.99K shares.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PDSB stock price touched $6.03 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have moved 21.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have changed 9.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.32.