When Does Atreca Inc (BCEL) Become A Good Investment?

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.61M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The BCEL stock price is -451.72% off its 52-week high price of $1.60 and 65.52% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.67 million shares.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCEL stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 14.71%. Year-to-date, Atreca Inc shares have moved 121.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) have changed 16.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.