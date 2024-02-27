What Is So Great About Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)?

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.61B, closed the recent trade at $6.63 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 3.62% during that session. The UEC stock price is -25.79% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 65.31% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.60 million shares.

Sporting 3.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UEC stock price touched $6.63 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp shares have moved 3.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have changed -10.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 700.00%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.63% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.30% with a share float percentage of 73.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.66 million shares worth more than $90.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.46 million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 19.52 million shares of worth $100.51 million while later fund manager owns 11.43 million shares of worth $38.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.